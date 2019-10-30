KNUST denies the use of guns by lecturers

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Daniel Noris Bekoe, has rubbished a newspaper publication alleging that lecturers now used guns on campus.

Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper reported that the local President of the local chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof, Charles Marfo told Kumasi-based Pure Fm that some of the lecturers including himself carry licensed guns around campus following the fallout from the demonstration that saw the destruction of property last year.

But, the PRO for KNUST told Kwabena Agyapong that the report filed by the newspaper is false and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

He said the lecturer in question was only asked the fallout from the demonstration and in his response he said, the mere assembly of students on campus sometimes frighten lecturers and due to that, some of them have planned of licensing guns to defend themselves in the face of danger.

He explained that the Constitution of Ghana guarantees the rights of any citizen to wield a licenced gun in self-defence.

However, the policy of the school does not entertain students, lecturers or any other staff of the school from wielding offensive weapons.

He said the school has adequate security on campus internally whereas the regional security council has also put in place measures to regularly deploy a joint military and police personnel to patrol the campus.

He further clarified that the statement as published by the paper does not represent the position of the school but, that of the lecturer.

”There is no cause for anyone to feel insecure on campus. We have in place measures to protect life and property on campus,” he noted.

