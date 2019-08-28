Killing of two officers in Kasoa ”dastardly & cowardly act”-Police

The Police Administration has issued an official statement confirming the arrest of three suspects in connection to the shooting to death of two police officers in the Central Region.

The statement which was signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, the Director-General, Public Affairs said in reaction this crime, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has dispatched a team from the Police Headquarters to support the Central Regional Police Command in the investigations.

The statement indicated the IGP who is currently at a police conference at Sogakope in the Volta received information that occupants of an unregistered saloon car were driving recklessly around Buduburam, Kasoa-Winneba road. When they Police Officers attempted to stop them, occupants of the car opened fire on the officers, leading to the death, which has been confirmed by Medical Officers at the Police Hospitals.

‘’The Police Administration condemns this dastardly and cowardly act! Strenuous efforts are ongoing to get6 all other perpetrators of the murder to face full rigours of the law,’’ it added.

The IGP is in touch with families of the deceased police officers for necessary support as police procedures, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, this website has gathered that two more suspects have been arrested making the total number of suspects to five.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

