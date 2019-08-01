Killers of Female Police Officer will not go unpunished-IGP

Acting IGP, James Oppong Boanuh, has hinted he will leave no stone unturned finding the killers behind the death of a female police officer who was shot in Kumbungu on Tuesday.

The police officer was shot by suspected armed robbers at a checkpoint at Malshegu in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern region. She was among three officers stationed at a checkpoint close to a fuel filling station Tuesday night.

Speaking at the family house of the deceased, the acting IGP said the service will not relent in getting to the bottom of the matter.

“I am here this morning representing the police administration as well as the entire personnel of the Ghana police service, and my purpose of bringing this high powered officers is to show not only to the family or the people of Tamale but to the entire nation of Ghana that, we drew this incident as a very serious one”, the IGP said.

Mr Oppong Boanuh also indicated that his visit to Tamale is also, to commiserate with the police personnel who lost their colleague. “I am here first of all, to commiserate with the family members and the personnel who have lost their colleague”, he added. “To the officers or the colleagues of the lady officer and the family, what I will say is that we will live no stone unturned.”

Spokesperson of the deceased’s family, Jacob Mark, appealed to the IGP and the police administration to speed up investigations to bring the perpetrators to book. He also called on the police administration to support the three kids the deceased left behind.

“The deceased has three children, their education is important, I don’t know the policy the police has in place for these children,” the spokesperson said.

He also indicated that family members will meet to decide the burial date and communicate to the GPS.

