Key suspect in Kasoa police cop killings arrested

The prime suspect in last Wednesday’s killing of two police officers at Buduburam in the Central Region, Eric Kojo Duah, has been arrested.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed has confirmed the arrest.

He was reportedly trying to cross the Adomi Bridge to the Volta Region when police officers on guard duties at the bridge arrested him.

He had tried to disguise his looks with a plaster on the left side of his face.

