Kaywa is going through a lot of difficulties-Krymi

Henry Nuamah, popularly known in the music circles as Krymi, has disclosed on Highlife Paradise that all the musicians who were signed onto Highly Music have left with the exception of loyal people including himself.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt, the musician said although the award-winning sound engineer has not officially told them he was going though some tough times, the two of them are aware Kaywa was going a lot.

He encouraged Kaywa to be positive and be hopeful the tough times will surely be over.

‘’I know that he is going through a lot but he doesn’t want to show it. People are talking and saying stuff but I want to encourage him that those who have resolved to stay want to stay based on our own decision and not based on what people will say,’’ he said.

According to the music prodigy, who has exceptional vocal prowess, Kaywa expressed interest in signing him, on his record label, after his amazing performance in the 2017 MTN Hitmaker program and he was very delighted to make the dream move.

He said ‘’I can proudly say I got signed by Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Music and by the grace of God I brought out my first single Dede, which is making waves in the music industry.

He said working with Kaywa was an arrangement from God because he understands music, he understands me as an artiste and will say I have not regretted working with him.

He told the host with his first single, he has managed to appear on big shows such ass ‘Ghana Meet Nigeria,’, MTN Music Festival among others but has not made out of them because he was told the shows were promotional shows.

He said people feel he was rich but all was rosy but Kaywa has been truthful to him despite not asking too much questions.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

