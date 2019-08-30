Kasoa a den for foreign criminals, we will fish them out-MCE

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Michael Mensah has said Kasoa harbours criminals from the West African States.

The MCE speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the criminal activities by lawless and barbaric people have given the municipality a bad name.

Reacting to the gruesome murder of late Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed and Sargent Michael Gyamasi a few days ago, the MCE described the incident as evil, barbaric and terrible.

Mr. Mensah said he will work with other colleagues in the area to ensure that all criminals and lawless persons residing in the municipality are lawlessness.

He indicated we can not live in a society where some persons will take the law into their own hands and engage in lawlessness.

He encouraged residents and other individuals with relevant information that could help arrest the key suspect to give it to the police.

He expressed pain and extended his condolence to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the Police administration has announced a ¢10,000 reward for anybody who would give credible information that would lead to the arrest of Eric Kojo Badu.

The suspect is said to be armed men and masterminded the attack and killing of two police officers at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central region on Wednesday.

A team of officers from the Criminal Investigation, Intelligence and National Operations Departments of the police have been dispatched to the area to support investigations into the killing of the peace officers.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

