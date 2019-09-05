Juventus Champions League squad: Emre Can & Mario Mandzukic left out

Juventus have left midfielder Emre Can and striker Mario Mandzukic out of their 22-man squad for the Champions League group stage.

Can, 25, only joined the Italian giants from Liverpool in June 2018, while 33-year-old Mandzukic was linked with a summer move to Manchester United.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini also misses out because of his serious knee injury.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has included six new signings, including Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Germany international Can, who is preparing for his country’s Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands on Friday, is quoted by newspaper Bildas saying: “The conversation lasted barely a minute and I have not had any explanation.

“It’s made me very angry.”

The Serie A side are in a group with Spanish club Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen of the Bundesliga and Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow.

This year’s group stage begins on Tuesday, 17 September and the final is on Saturday, 30 May 2020 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Can has since Tweeted that he will not say anything more on the matter and will “continue fighting on the pitch” for the Italian champions.

“I will always be grateful to Juventus Turin and how they supported and stood by me since I am part of the club, particularly during my time of illness,” he said.

Source: BBC

