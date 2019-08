Former Ghana international striker Junior Agogo has passed away at the age of 40.

The Ghanaian striker suffered a stroke back in 2015, which left him debilitated just two years after retiring from playing.

The footballer passed away in London on Thursday morning.

Agogo was a star of the national team and the poster boy of the 2008 African Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

He scored 12 goals goals in 27 caps during the height of his career between 2006 and 2009.

