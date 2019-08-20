Politics

John Mahama asks Akufo-Addo to cut down on the size of govt

0

The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately cut the size of his government by about 40 Ministers and Deputy Ministers. This, he says, will bring efficiency by reducing government expenditure and help balance the budget.

Mr. Mahama says the reduction of the number of ministers will make no difference to the already lacklustre performance of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking during a closed door meeting with some disappointed business owners and importers in his office on Monday, the former President noted, in reaction to concerns about government’s increasing budget overruns that, “there can be no justification for some of the ministerial portfolios created by this administration.”

“The Senior Minister, Minister of State in the Office of Vice President, Minister of State in the Office of Senior Minister, Ministers for Procurement, Monitoring and Evaluation, Business Development, Special Initiatives, Aviation, Railway Development are all an unnecessary charge on the public purse”, President Mahama stated.

You might also like..

Mahama to name running mate in 2020, Asiedu Nketiah not…

NDC will win 9 seats of the 11 in Bono East-Vice Chair

He also argued that with the completion of the creation of new regions, the Ministry for Regional Reorganization has been rendered redundant. Mr. Mahama further called for the reduction in the number of ministers responsible for Security.

President Mahama described as unconscionable the appointment of over 60 Deputy Ministers and pledged to drastically cut the size of Government if Ghanaians give him their mandate to serve a second term from January 2021.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
Politics

Mahama to name running mate in 2020, Asiedu Nketiah not being considered-Confidant of…

Politics

NDC will win 9 seats of the 11 in Bono East-Vice Chair

Politics

We promised to create jobs, how then do we deliberately collapse banks?…

Politics

Banking clean-up was done without humane social mitigating principles-NDC MP

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: