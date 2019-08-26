‘John Dumelo is a criminal, we’II make sure he loses parl race in 2020’-Group

A group calling itself Loyalists for Kennedy Agyapong has taken actor John Dumelo to the cleaners threatening to campaign against him so he loses the 2020 parliamentary election.

The group is claiming that the actor who was massively endorsed by delegates at the just ended parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is not qualified, fit and morally strong to be an MP.

Leader of the group, Bengarzy told Kwabena Agyapong that the actor has criminal records handing around his neck and “such a character cannot be allowed to go tho parliament. He is a criminal and should be allowed to win the seat. We will campaign against him and ensure that he is not elected.”

The renowned Ghanaian actor made the headlines not on the screens but in political circles late March 2017 when he was accused of driving without approval a government vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration GE 8118 –16.

The car he used throughout the 2016 campaign period begging for votes for the then President John Mahama, was found at a workshop in 2017 with men trying to respray the vehicle.

It was at a time when ex-government officials were accused of running away with state vehicles forcing the state to constitute a taskforce to hunt for the missing vehicles.

Spokesperson of the taskforce, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye , they swooped in on the workshop after hearing Dumelo had come to remodel the vehicle.

It was also alleged that the vehicle belonged to the National Security but Dumelo insisted he bought the car from Svani Company Limited, a car dealer.

When pressurised further by the task force, he claimed the car was given to him by the former first lady Lordina Mahama.

Further checks with Svani Company indicated the car was among a fleet bought for use by National Security operatives. The company is used by the government to import cars for the state.

The car in question was later taken over by the task force and sent back into the pool of vehicles owned by the state.

It was later revealed that officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), were building a docket on the case.

He was supposed to be charged with theft of a state property that was likely to be levelled against the actor.

However, Bengarzy says the actor borough some senior political figures to come and plead on his behalf hence the criminal charges were dropped.

When the host asked why they are now threatening to campaign against him when they could have taken him to court, he said, “he brought in some men to apologize it we will not allow him to win this parliamentary seat. We need an incorrigible person to win that seat and not Dumelo.

He maintained constituents on the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents deserve a better candidate and not someone with criminal activity hanging around his neck.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

