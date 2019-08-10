World

Jeffrey Epstein kills himself ahead of sex trafficking trial

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has killed himself in prison ahead of facing trial on sex trafficking charges.

The 66-year-old, who was being held without bail in a Manhattan jail, was accused of abusing dozens of underage girls as young as 14 in New York and Florida.

Epstein, who denied the charges, was found at 6.30am on Saturday morning according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Officials speaking anonymously said he had hanged himself.

The fire department said it received a call at 6.39am that Epstein was in cardiac arrest and he was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital.

AP reports the medical examiner’s office has confirmed his death.

The statement from the Department of Justice said Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide, adding that life-saving measures were immediately initiated by responding staff.

