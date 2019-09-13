Jean Mensa was charitable with her weak institution comment-NPP

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen has backed the claims by Mrs. Jean Mensa that the EC was a weak institution before she took over.

Referring to the probe that saw the removal of Mrs. Charlotte Osei and her two deputies from office. The lawyer said that report should serve a reference for everyone who would want to disagree.

According to him, the EC under Charlotte Osei was fraught with several irregularities and breach of procedures.

Lawyer Boahen said the EC had challenges due to the incompetence exhibited by Mrs. Osei and so, ‘’if Mrs. Jean Mensa says she took over a weak institution, I don’t think anyone should argue about it’’.

‘’Refer to the recommendations by the Chief Justice and make your judgement. The EC under the EC was not the best, it was terrible,’’ he added.

President Akufo-Addo for “misbehaviour and incompetence” removed Mrs. Osei in 2018.

The removal was based on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to investigate alleged acts of corruption, misconduct and misbehaviour by the three commissioners.

Two other deputies, Amadu Sulley and Ms Georgina Opoku Amankwaa were also removed.

A statement signed by the former Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid said the committee “recommended the removal based on stated misbehaviour and incompetence, under Article 146 (1) of the Constitution.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

