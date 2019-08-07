Japanese convenience store apologises after rat video goes viral

A convenience store chain in Japan has closed one of its stores and apologised after a video of rats running around one of its stores went viral.

In the video, which has been viewed more the five million times on social media, but has not been independently verified, it appears at least six of the long-tailed rodents are filmed scurrying around the shop.





Some run down the refrigerated display racks stocked with “onigiri” rice balls and bento meals before scampering down an aisle.

FamilyMart said in a statement posted to its website: “We deeply apologise for making you feel uncomfortable and uneasy.

“We take this case seriously.”





The company said the outlet, in Tokyo’s popular Shibuya district, has been closed since Monday while it investigates the cause of the “unsanitary” infestation.

Some Twitter users saw the funny side, however, with one suggesting it was part of a real life animated version of popular children’s movie.

