I’ve not described Ghanaian men as weak in bed-Becca

Singer Becca has rubbished claims that she described Ghanaian men as weak in bed.

Some online news portals have alleged that the award-winning musician said she did not choose a Ghanaian for marriage because they are weak in bed.

But the musician told Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that she never made the comments and further described it as ”false rumour”.

Becca said ”I have spoken about it. Maybe it was a different Becca. I haven’t said anything like that. God is the one who grants everyone a suitor, so why should I be judgemental?

”I will never say that. It is not in my place to say that. Whatever God chooses for you, you have to accept it. For me, whether you are a Ghanaian, an American, or you whatever, we are all human beings. I love Ghanaian men. I think we have solid men in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Becaa has disclosed to the host she took a break from music to attend to family issues including to deliver her first child.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

