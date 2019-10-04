Entertainment

I’ve not described Ghanaian men as weak in bed-Becca

0

Singer Becca has rubbished claims that she described Ghanaian men as weak in bed.

Some online news portals have alleged that the award-winning musician said she did not choose a Ghanaian for marriage because they are weak in bed.

But the musician told Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that she never made the comments and further described it as ”false rumour”.

Becca said ”I have spoken about it. Maybe it was a different Becca. I haven’t said anything like that. God is the one who grants everyone a suitor, so why should I be judgemental?

You might also like..

My deal with Zylofon Music affected me positively-Becca

It is inappropriate to discuss my mother on radio-Becca

”I will never say that. It is not in my place to say that. Whatever God chooses for you, you have to accept it. For me, whether you are a Ghanaian, an American, or you whatever, we are all human beings. I love Ghanaian men. I think we have solid men in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Becaa has disclosed to the host she took a break from music to attend to family issues including to deliver her first child.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment

My deal with Zylofon Music affected me positively-Becca

Entertainment

It is inappropriate to discuss my mother on radio-Becca

Entertainment

‘Dada KD & fmr producer curses each other over money’

Entertainment

I’II love to sign onto Burniton Music again if…Kelvyn Boy

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: