I’ve not been approached by Mahama to partner him-Alex Mould

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr. Alex Mould has rubbished reports claiming he had turned down an offer to partner former President John Dramani Mahama as running mate.

There have been some media reports suggesting that the former appointee under the previous Mahama led administration turned down an offer to partner the NDC presidential candidate.

However, he has denied through a statement saying he has not been approached by the candidate to partner him in 2020 hence Ghanaians should disregard the rumour.

“I wish to state for the record that I have NOT been approached by the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 Presidential election to play any such role. I could therefore not have turned down an offer that has not been made to me.

I am however working very hard to ensure that John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, the party that I love and which I have loyally served since I left the public service, win the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.”

Find below the full statement

IGNORE RUMOURS, I HAVE NOT SNUBBED MAHAMA’S RUNNING MATE – ALEX MOULD

My attention has been drawn to a publication in the ‘New Publisher’ newspaper dates Friday 2nd August, 2019, which has been carried by other news portals and on social media; to the effect that I have turned down an offer after being approached by the former President and NDC flag bearer for the 2020 Presidential elections, John Dramani Mahama, to “pair him” for the elections.

I wish to state for the record that I have NOT been approached by the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 Presidential election to play any such role. I could therefore not have turned down an offer that has not been made to me.

I am however working very hard to ensure that John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, the party that I love and which I have loyally served since I left the public service, win the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

That being said, let’s bear in mind the choice of running mate shall be decided by H.E John Dramani Mahama in accordance with National Democratic Congress’s constitution.

Signed

Alexander Kofi-Mensah MOULD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

