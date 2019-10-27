I’ve not authored any letter asking for the training of ‘thugs’ for 2020 elections-Sammi Awuku

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has denied authoring a letter circulating on social media platforms that he addressed to the Minister of National Security for the training of Special Task Force for Election 2020.

He has vehemently denied the letter saying he will not under any circumstance write a letter to the Hon. Minister to request for such training.

“Besides, the training of security operatives does not lie in my domain as National Organiser of the New Patriotic party as well as that of the National Executives of our great party.”

According to him, “the New Patriotic Party is a peaceful and law-abiding party and will NOT engage and meddle in security issues regarding elections in this country whatsoever.”

Read the full response below

Sammi Awuku writes;

My attention has been drawn to a screenshot of a purported letter being circulated on social media platforms that I have addressed to the Minister of National Security for the training of Special Task Force for Election 2020.

I want to emphatically clarify the following :

This letter is NOT from my desk. I will NOT on any grounds write a letter to the Hon. Minister to request for such training. Besides, the training of security operatives does not lie in my domain as National Organiser of the New Patriotic party as well as that of the National Executives of our great party. The signature in the letter is NOT mine. The New Patriotic Party is a peaceful and law-abiding party and will NOT engage and meddle in security issues regarding elections in this country whatsoever. The alleged letter is NOT referenced. Suffice to say, my identity is Sammi Awuku and not Sammy Awuku as the letter suggested.

This circulation is a clear indication of miscalculated propaganda to sway the attention of discerning Ghanaians from the good works of President Akufo-Addo led administration and plunge dismay in the midst of the citizenry.

I kindly disassociate myself from this issue and also entreat all to disregard this letter as there is nothing of such a kind.

Thank you.

Signed

Sammi Awuku

