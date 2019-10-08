I’ve been threatened with death-Sex for grades expose journalist

BBC journalist, Kiki Mordi, the lady who worked on the latest sex for grades expose has disclosed in an interview that she has been threatened with death.

The journalist in an interview with Sahara Reporters said she was not perturbed at these threats because her security is paramount to her media house.

“I have received subtle threats since this work was completed, but I am not bothered because the BBC takes the security of employees seriously,” she stated.

“Before embarking on this project, the team prayed a lot and also sang because it helped to calm the nerves. But I had to go through the training I received over and over again because I wanted to get it right. The bulk of the ritual I performed were reading, research and preparation,” she added.

She said the documentary has achieved positive results adding, “The biggest goal of this work, was to be louder than the aggressor because sexual harassment is very loud. I wanted it to be silenced.

“I am happy that a lot is changing already since the documentary was released, and I can confirm to you that one of the lecturers at the University of Lagos caught sexually harassing a prospective student has been dismissed by the institution. I believe it doesn’t stop there until there is a conviction. We have to break that culture of impunity.”

