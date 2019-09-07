‘It’s rubbish to show more foreign content on TV’-Ajorlolo

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, has taken government and television channels to the cleaners over the taste for foreign productions.

In an exclusive interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said prosperity will judge these television channels for promoting foreign cultures at the expense of local ones.

He said it is unpatriotic for television channels to give prominence to foreign cultures, a situation he lamented is affecting the moral fiber of our society.

He is advocating for 80% local content and 20% foreign.

In mincing no words, the veteran actor and broadcaster questioned the training managers of televising channels have received.

He also slammed government for failing to put in measures to make the local movie industry better.

The actor who nearly shed tears said in order for our generation to understand and appreciate our culture and values that make us Ghanaians, we must give room for more local productions and movies to help us learn.

“I am not just an actor, I am a veteran broadcaster, I have been in this business for long and I can say they (TV Channels) are not helping us at all. We claim we want to promote our culture and yet we keep showing foreign content

Ghanaian actress cum-producer, Lucky Lawson on her part called for structures to help train industry players.

She disclosed to the host that television channels give movie makers GHc300 after showing their movies.

These channels also ask movie makers to go search for their own sponsors to have their content shown on their channels, she noted.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

