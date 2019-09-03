It’s insulting for the police to kill our brother & call him mad-Family

Family of the man suspected to be mentally ill who was shot and killed by the police at the Kwabeng Police Station has denied the narration by the police.

According to the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the deceased besieged the police premises on Sunday, September 1st, threatening to kill officers on duty.

The two officers present fled the scene and called for reinforcement from the SWAT team at Akyem Kwabeng.

The police said the mentally-ill man was shot when he attacked one of the policemen in the station threatening to slash him with the machete he was holding.

The Policeman in an attempt to defend himself then shot at the mentally-ill man who was subsequently rushed to the hospital but died while receiving treatment.

However, a brother to the deceased, Mr. Bening has rubbished the narration by the police saying the brother was not mentally ill.

He said the police has not explained to the family the circumstances that led to his death but they claimed he was a known mad man. That is not true. He is a civilian staff with the military and due to retire next year. I have also spoken to the commander who also said the action by the police was extreme, they could have shot at his leg instead of killing him”.

Mr. Being said his brother was shot at a close range in the abdomen and the chest.

“My brother died instantly after he was shot, ” he said.

He revealed the brother had complained of severe headache and so they had to send him to the 37 Military Hospital.

He said from the hospital, the late brother asked for him to be left alone following which, he went home to pick the machete and went to the station where he was shot.

The brother he said died at the scene and not at the hospital as reported.

He described the narration of the police as insulting.

