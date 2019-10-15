It would be suicidal for our religious bodies to be compromised politically-Radio Personality

Radio personality and media consultant, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, has underscored the need for us to eschew political acrimony to help Ghana develop.

He said the only institution today that can help the nation develop along a united front are religious bodies.

He said religious must speak the truth at all cost no matter the opposition.

Mr. Agyapong told Uncle Bright, host of ‘Ghana Kasa’ on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that our chieftaincy institution which could have helped resolve these acrimonious tendencies have been heavily compromised.

He explained religious bodies in Ghana must speak truth power, unite their front as they did with the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) to help move Ghana move.

”Religious leaders must hold political leaders accountable. They should be bold and tell politicians that they failed when the need arises. Politicians always go the churches to campaign and so, when they fail the people, religious leaders should be bold and tell them.”

When the host drew his attention to the fact that some religious leaders are aligned to political parties hence are unable to criticise them when they go wrong, he agreed stressing on the need for the narrative to change.

He bemoaned what he termed as hypocrisy on the part of Ghanaians, a situation he noted has affected the way we analyse issues.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

