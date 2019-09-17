It is unnecessary to attack Asantehene-Rawlings reacts to Otumfuo’s comment

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has called for a truce over a disagreement over claims by Asantehene Otumfuo Tutu II that he asked former President John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat in 2016.

The overlord of the Asante kingdom addressing the UN General Assembly few days ago disclosed he persuaded Mr. Mahama to concede defeat.

The Asantehene had claimed in an address abroad that his palace had to convince the former President to hand over power after the polls that saw him losing with over one million votes to now President Akufo-Addo.

“After the last presidential and parliamentary elections, the country [Ghana] stood on the edge of disaster. The UN representatives and the diplomatic community were aghast, alarmed that Ghana was going to slip down the slope of electoral violence.

“Fortunately, the moral authority of the palace was at hand. We were able to intervene to persuade the losing candidate to accept his fate and fly both candidates for a quiet encounter to pave the way for a handover,” said the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II claimed.

But former Chief of Staff under Mr. Mahama, Mr. Julius Debrah reacting to the claims disputed them saying: “I state without equivocation that the decision to concede and congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo even before the official results were declared was taken by President Mahama himself without any persuasion from any quarter. On the day President Mahama willingly conceded defeat, he met with then-Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah- Arthur, NDC Chairman Kofi Portuphy, General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia, together with some high ranking members of the party and informed them of his decision to call and congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Following the meeting with the party, he called several personalities including President Jerry John Rawlings, President John Agyekum Kufuor, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, National Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, Rev. Ernest Agyei of the Ringway Assemblies of God Church and Archbishop Duncan Williams.

“As Otumfuo himself has already stated publicly, under his auspices, there were three meetings held in Kumasi between President Mahama and then Candidate/President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo during the period,” the statement said.

However, Mr. Rawlings has called for ceasefire.

In a tweet he said the Asantehene has made us proud with a highly educative address to the UN on the subject of peace. Comments by former President Mahama on an aspect of the address shouldn’t elicit or provoke edict sounding threats.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

