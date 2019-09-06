General News

It is nonsensical to contest for a political party-Gane

Finance managing consultant and author Marricke Kofi Gane has said his decision to contest the presidential race as an independent candidate was premised on the fact that setting up a political party was a ‘’nonsensical decision’’.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said he decided to contest as an independent candidate because it would have taken time for him to launch a political party and go through the hustle of having to establish party offices in the various regions to meet the constitutional requirement.

The aspirant says he is bringing refreshing creativity, inclusiveness and objectivity to how politics is done, as well as the political willpower to challenge and change faulty status quos devoid of blind party allegiance.

Marricke Kofi Gane indicated that it would be politically nonsensically to start a new party now because I did my announcement in March and considering the time framework, it would have taken time for me go round and search for party executives for my party.

He stressed it was a decision to opt as an independent candidate to change the narrative, adding there is no difference running as an independent candidate and a party candidate.

The choice he said is about who wants to lead not those who want to contests on party lines.

The leadership under the NDC and NPP he lamented has not produced any good results for the country hence the need for Ghanaians to give him the chance.

On why he would select his appointees considering the fact he would have to select a majority from parliament. He said he would only appoint persons with the best expertise and competence.

In his view, he would have the best advantage in selecting his appointees because one person in a party does not have all the competence to manage an office.

Gane is expected to run against President Akufo-Addo (NPP) and NDC flagbearer and former president John Mahama.

But he says he was scared of them because he is not tainted by Ghana’s political system and as such, he brings refreshing creativity, inclusiveness and objectivity to how politics is done, as well as the political willpower to challenge and change faulty status quos devoid of blind party allegiance.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

