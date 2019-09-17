It is disingenuous for people to rubbish the DNA results by the police on Tadi Girls-Expert

Security analyst, Alhaji Irbard Ibrahim has urged Ghanaians and the media to be guarded in the commentary they run on the DNA results released by the police on the missing Takoradi girls.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the analyst said this was not the time for Ghanaians to dispute the results by the police.

Such comments he noted would only worsen the psychological trauma of the affected families.

He said we should shift the discussion from disputing the DNA results and focus on what the nation can do to support the bereaved families.

‘’They need our support and that is what we should give them. The nation must provide them with emotional support,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, he has called on authorities to put in measures to stop television channels from broadcasting activities of ritualists and occults who promise young people quick money.

These activities he suggested has a link to the serial kidnappings and murders we have witnessed in recent times.

In a related development, a section of the Ghanaian public has supported calls to have an independent body conduct a new DNA test into the discovery of the human remains confirmed to be that of the missing four Takoradi girls.

Sharing their views on the matter, the respondents said the police failed the families of the kidnapped girls, were inconsistent in their narrative hence the need to have an independent body conduct a new DNA test to either exonerate the police or prove otherwise.

‘’I know the girls are still alive. The police only used this DNA to close the case,’’ a respondent said.

Another person said ‘’the police failed the families. They only showed concern after the story went viral’’.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

