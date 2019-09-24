It is a laughable political gimmick for gov’t to say a coup was being plotted-Rtd Police Officer

Former Executive Secretary to IGP [Rtd] David Asante Apeatu, Superintendent [Rtd] Peter Lanchene Tuubo, has described as laughable claims by the government it has foiled a planned coup.

When asked if Ghana was beyond a coup, the former security capo said the claims by the government is not only laughable but also politically irresponsible.

In his view, the government had no business announcing the swoop at the gun manufacturing facility but should be left to the security agencies to handle.

He said the involvement of government was unnecessary and diversionary tactics meant to make Ghanaians forget about the scandals and corruption under the NPP administration.

He said, ‘’when you have a government faced with scandals daily and with no approach to address them, they create a bigger national scandal to cover their rot to save them from embarrassment. The police and military have done a good job and instead of allowing them to handle the matter, you are politicizing it.’’

He stated emphatically that there is no right-thinking Ghanaian who would stage a coup.

‘’There is no mentally sound person who would waste his or time to stage a coup when the constitution has given us the power to vote out any incompetent administration from office during an election,’’ he added.

He said ‘’we will vote against the NPP without firing a single gun in 2020… The NPP is just using this to score political points. It is irresponsible, and a matter meant to create fear and panic. I repeat, there is no right-thinking Ghanaian who will lead a coup in Ghana.”

He said it makes no sense for anyone to use 15 months to plan a coup adding, ”you are a foolish person to plan a coup in 15 months. Planning a coup does not take 15 months.”

He concluded by suggesting a psychiatric examination for anyone accused of plotting a coup.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

