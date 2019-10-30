General News

Israeli Embassy suspends consular services over strike action by diplomats

The Israeli Embassy in Ghana has suspended consular services from Wednesday.

A statement from the consulate which announced the decision said: ”Due to the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Finance to breach understandings that were agreed upon and signed by the Director General of the Ministry of Finance on July 21, 2019, and to apply a one-sided procedure that alters a protocol that has been in place for several decades, we are forced to suspend all diplomatic activities till further notice. No consular services will be provided and no one will be allowed to enter the Embassy.”

Below is the full statement

An Announcement from the Embassy of Israel in Accra

October 30, 2019

You might also like..

Minority accuses gov’t of secret recruitment of…

$200 million facility for Accra Resilient & Integrated…

Due to the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Finance to breach understandings that were agreed upon and signed by the Director General of the Ministry of Finance on July 21, 2019, and to apply a one-sided procedure that alters a protocol that has been in place for several decades, we are forced to suspend all diplomatic activities till further notice. No consular services will be provided and no one will be allowed to enter the Embassy.

Israeli diplomats are committed at all times to strive to enhance Israel’s strength and resilience. Unfortunately, the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Finance does not leave us any choice but to take the above-mentioned action, since the vital interests of the State of Israel have been harmed. We hope that this crisis will be resolved as soon as possible.

Thank you!

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Minority accuses gov’t of secret recruitment of personnel into security…

General News

$200 million facility for Accra Resilient & Integrated Development Project gets…

General News

‘Ghana is not obligbed to accept any evil agenda from UN’-Speaker on CSE

General News

UCC suspends lecturers after school floods

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: