Investigative journalist Manasseh resigns from Multimedia

Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Awuni has announced his resignation from the Multimedia group.

The journalist whose recent militia documentary sparked controversy and was ruled by the National Media Commission (NMC) to be sensational, expressed his gratitude to the media group and all individuals who helped him in his career.

The journalist in announcing his resignation said: “I wish to announce my resignation from The Multimedia Group.

I thank the management of the company for the opportunity to work with what in my view is the most credible, influential, impactful and daring media organization in Ghana. I thank them for their support and encouragement all these years. It is no doubt that if I were to work again in a media house in Ghana, I would choose The Multimedia Group.”

I will continue to serve Ghana as a freelance investigative journalist and dedicate more time to the writing of books.”

He further added that “I also wish to thank all who have supported me in diverse ways since November 2012 when I joined The Multimedia Group. To the audience of The Multimedia Group and the sources who helped me in my work, I am eternally grateful.”



By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

