Insecurity in the north is deliberate – Sagnarigu MCE

It would be recalled that, within three weeks, the Northern region especially it’s capital, Tamale and its environs have recorded what is described as unprecedented and scariest cases of armed robbery in the homes, streets and workplaces of some people in the region.

From snatching of vehicles to the robbing of mobile money operators and the worse of it is the murder of a police Sargent, Agartha Nana Nabin.

The above is what the Municipal Chief Executive for Sagnarigu, Hon, Hajia Mariam Iddrisu described as deliberate act powered by some individuals to destabilize peace in the region thus to score political points.

She said, “what I have realized is that some group of people are deliberately causing insecurity just because we are enjoying peace, enjoying peace for the first time in so many years. Why do we bring politics into security issues”, she quizzed?

Hajia Mariam assured that citizens of the north should be at ease for the security are up and in control.

She made a passionate appeal to all citizens to be on the watch and help the security personnel to make northern Ghana an uncomfortable abode for criminals.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe

