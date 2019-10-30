General News

Initiate a new concession agreement in the power sector-ACEP to gov’t

The African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has admonished the government to initiate a new concession agreement in the power sector.

ACEP in a statement said the government should go ahead and initiate a new concession agreement “outside the MiDA framework and assemble tier two pension fund managers and life insurance funds to take majority stake in the concession,” despite the termination of the concession.

“The concession should not be dominated by government-controlled agencies such as Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) or Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF),” a statement from ACEP said.

“However, these funds can pick up minority interest in the concession…”
“Additionally, 10 Ghanaian individuals and or businesses should be hunted to invest at least two $2 million annually for five years to pick up 20 percent interest in the concession.”

“The concession arrangement should accommodate technical backstopping by an experienced distribution company from anywhere in the world,” ACEP said.

You might also like..

‘We don’t want, electrification project, we want…

The request by voters to be paid before voting for MPs has…

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

‘We don’t want, electrification project, we want a sound…

General News

The request by voters to be paid before voting for MPs has reached alarming…

General News

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Attends 3rd Session Of Future Investment Initiatives

General News

“Join Hands, Win Battle Against Stigmatisation Of Infertility” – President Akufo-Addo

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: