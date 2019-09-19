Indonesia to criminalize sex outside marriage

Indonesia is set to pass a highly controversial new penal code that would criminalize consensual sex outside of marriage and effectively outlaw same-sex relations, in a move rights groups have criticized as a violation of basic rights.

The draft code, which

will also introduce penalties for insulting the president, is set to be adopted

as soon as next week, after the government agreed to the bill Wednesday.

Human Rights Watch called the draft criminal code “disastrous not only for

women and religious and gender minorities, but for all Indonesians,” and

is calling on lawmakers to drop the controversial articles before passing the

law.

A group of NGOs are now

urging Indonesian President Joko Widodo to step in and delay the 628-article

bill, before it is expected to be legalized on September 24.

Indonesia is the world’s

largest Muslim-majority country, but prides itself on being a tolerant nation

with a diverse mix of ethnicities and religions. But there has been a rising

intolerance in the country against religious and sexual minorities from

increasingly assertive religious conservatives.

The ruling comes months after a closely fought election that saw progressives

pitted against Islamic hardliners and worries over increased involvement by Islamic

groups in politics were brought to the fore.

The new criminal code

has been in the making for decades. Indonesia’s Minister of Law and Human

Rights Yasonna Laoly, who reintroduced the bill in 2015, told CNN that the law

replaces the 100-year-old Dutch colonial-era penal code and would make

Indonesia’s criminal law more in line with how Indonesians live today.

“We would like to change to our new penal

code to focus more on Indonesian perspectives in the law. The reason is because

there are some laws in the penal code that are not suitable for Indonesia any

more,” Yasonna Laoly said.

The House of

Representatives commission that oversees legal affairs agreed on the final

draft on Wednesday and the bill will go to a parliamentary plenary session on

September 24 where it will be made into law.

“This is a

formality because all the parties in parliament have agreed,” Laoly said.

Once ratified, the law

will take about two years to take affect so the public and law enforcement can

become familiar with the new regulations.

Rights groups say many of the articles would discriminate against against

women, religious minorities, members of the LGBT community, as well as stymie

freedom of speech and freedom of association.

Andreas Harsonso, senior

Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said that the next century would

“likely be disastrous for minorities in Indonesia.”

Under the proposed law,

extramarital sex can be punished by up to one year in prison and couples can be

prosecuted if a close family lodges a police complaint.

Rights groups say, while

the article does not specifically mention same-sex conduct, it effectively

criminalizes all same-sex relationships. Members of the LGBT community, who

already face persecution and discrimination in the country, could also be

targeted with a vaguely-worded article that criminalizes “obscene

acts” with a penalty of up to six months in prison.

And unmarried couples

who are reported to police for living together could be sentenced to six months

in prison or face a fine. A village chief can also file a police complaint if

close family do not object.

Among the many changes

to existing laws, the draft code states that only a doctors have the right to

decide to perform an abortion and a woman could face four years in prison for

having one. Anyone who helps a woman terminate her pregnancy faces five years

in jail.

The code would also make

it a criminal offense to insult the president or vice-president, raising

concerns relating to the stifling of press freedom.

Head of the Indonesia

Legal Aid Foundation, Asfinawati, who like many Indonesians goes by one name,

said that the new penal code is a set back for democracy in the country.

“There are some

articles that can easily put people into the jail and a lot of

multi-interpretations on those articles,” Asfinawati said, adding that

they would conduct a judicial review.

Another provision

expands the current blasphemy law and maintains the maximum five-year prison

term, according to Human Rights Watch. The group said more than 150 people,

most of them religious minorities, have been convicted under the law since it

was passed in 1965, including former Jakarta Governor Basuki “Ahok”

Purnama in 2017.

Some see the law as

evidence that hardline religious forces are influencing politics — an issue

that was a major theme during recent elections — and of increasing Islamic

conservatism and intolerance against minorities in the country.

If passed, the law

“will confirm that Indonesia is now becoming an Islamic

state,”Harsono said. “The unwritten part of all of this arguments is

that it is based on Islamic Shariah minus the lashing.”

Northernmost Banda Aceh

is the only province in the country that observes Shariah — or Islamic law —

and those found guilty of breaking the strict morality laws are flogged in

public.

Minister of Law Yasonna

Laoly said that was a “big misperception” and called the law a

“legacy” as the bill was made for Indonesians by Indonesians.

“Not all the people

agreed to some articles — if we were to listen to everybody we would never

finish this bill — but we have made the best one. We have listened to

everybody, every expert, political party and tried to come up with rules that

can be accepted,” he said.

