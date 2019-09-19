Indonesia to criminalize sex outside marriage
Indonesia is set to pass a highly controversial new penal code that would criminalize consensual sex outside of marriage and effectively outlaw same-sex relations, in a move rights groups have criticized as a violation of basic rights.
The draft code, which
will also introduce penalties for insulting the president, is set to be adopted
as soon as next week, after the government agreed to the bill Wednesday.
Human Rights Watch called the draft criminal code “disastrous not only for
women and religious and gender minorities, but for all Indonesians,” and
is calling on lawmakers to drop the controversial articles before passing the
law.
A group of NGOs are now
urging Indonesian President Joko Widodo to step in and delay the 628-article
bill, before it is expected to be legalized on September 24.
Indonesia is the world’s
largest Muslim-majority country, but prides itself on being a tolerant nation
with a diverse mix of ethnicities and religions. But there has been a rising
intolerance in the country against religious and sexual minorities from
increasingly assertive religious conservatives.
The ruling comes months after a closely fought election that saw progressives
pitted against Islamic hardliners and worries over increased involvement by Islamic
groups in politics were brought to the fore.
The new criminal code
has been in the making for decades. Indonesia’s Minister of Law and Human
Rights Yasonna Laoly, who reintroduced the bill in 2015, told CNN that the law
replaces the 100-year-old Dutch colonial-era penal code and would make
Indonesia’s criminal law more in line with how Indonesians live today.
“We would like to change to our new penal
code to focus more on Indonesian perspectives in the law. The reason is because
there are some laws in the penal code that are not suitable for Indonesia any
more,” Yasonna Laoly said.
The House of
Representatives commission that oversees legal affairs agreed on the final
draft on Wednesday and the bill will go to a parliamentary plenary session on
September 24 where it will be made into law.
“This is a
formality because all the parties in parliament have agreed,” Laoly said.
Once ratified, the law
will take about two years to take affect so the public and law enforcement can
become familiar with the new regulations.
Rights groups say many of the articles would discriminate against against
women, religious minorities, members of the LGBT community, as well as stymie
freedom of speech and freedom of association.
Andreas Harsonso, senior
Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said that the next century would
“likely be disastrous for minorities in Indonesia.”
Under the proposed law,
extramarital sex can be punished by up to one year in prison and couples can be
prosecuted if a close family lodges a police complaint.
Rights groups say, while
the article does not specifically mention same-sex conduct, it effectively
criminalizes all same-sex relationships. Members of the LGBT community, who
already face persecution and discrimination in the country, could also be
targeted with a vaguely-worded article that criminalizes “obscene
acts” with a penalty of up to six months in prison.
And unmarried couples
who are reported to police for living together could be sentenced to six months
in prison or face a fine. A village chief can also file a police complaint if
close family do not object.
Among the many changes
to existing laws, the draft code states that only a doctors have the right to
decide to perform an abortion and a woman could face four years in prison for
having one. Anyone who helps a woman terminate her pregnancy faces five years
in jail.
The code would also make
it a criminal offense to insult the president or vice-president, raising
concerns relating to the stifling of press freedom.
Head of the Indonesia
Legal Aid Foundation, Asfinawati, who like many Indonesians goes by one name,
said that the new penal code is a set back for democracy in the country.
“There are some
articles that can easily put people into the jail and a lot of
multi-interpretations on those articles,” Asfinawati said, adding that
they would conduct a judicial review.
Another provision
expands the current blasphemy law and maintains the maximum five-year prison
term, according to Human Rights Watch. The group said more than 150 people,
most of them religious minorities, have been convicted under the law since it
was passed in 1965, including former Jakarta Governor Basuki “Ahok”
Purnama in 2017.
Some see the law as
evidence that hardline religious forces are influencing politics — an issue
that was a major theme during recent elections — and of increasing Islamic
conservatism and intolerance against minorities in the country.
If passed, the law
“will confirm that Indonesia is now becoming an Islamic
state,”Harsono said. “The unwritten part of all of this arguments is
that it is based on Islamic Shariah minus the lashing.”
Northernmost Banda Aceh
is the only province in the country that observes Shariah — or Islamic law —
and those found guilty of breaking the strict morality laws are flogged in
public.
Minister of Law Yasonna
Laoly said that was a “big misperception” and called the law a
“legacy” as the bill was made for Indonesians by Indonesians.
“Not all the people
agreed to some articles — if we were to listen to everybody we would never
finish this bill — but we have made the best one. We have listened to
everybody, every expert, political party and tried to come up with rules that
can be accepted,” he said.
Source: cnn.com