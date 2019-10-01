Increment in water, electricity tariffs insensitive, not justified-Importers & Exporters

The Executive Secretary for the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaaki Awingobit, has described as ‘’non-starter’’ the announcement of increment in water and electricity tariffs by over 8%.

In an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the reasons assigned to the increment are not justifiable and insensitive to businesses.

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced an increment in electricity and water tariffs by 5.94% and 2.22% respectively.

A statement i9ssued the PURC said the Automatic Adjustment Formula (AAF), which considers eight factors including inflation, in arriving at a review, determined the increase in tariffs.

However, Mr. Awingobit said the PURC had no justification to increase tariffs.

He also indicated the PURC failed to consider the negative impact the increment will have on businesses especially manufacturers.

The situation he lamented will further put Ghanaian businesses at a disadvantage.

He said one major challenge confronting local businesses is the importation of cheap commodities, which put local businesses at risk of unfair competition.

He noted because these foreign companies produce at a cheaper rate of electricity, they reduce their products, a situation that affects local companies that produce at a higher rate of electricity.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

