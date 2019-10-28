Implement ROPAL in a fair & universal manner-Mahama

Former President John Mahama has called for a fair and universal application of the Representation of People’s Act (ROPAL).

The former president was speaking at the 40th Anniversary Dinner Dance of Ghana Union UK, where he suggested that, if the law is to be applied, he is in support of enfranchising all our citizens in the diaspora, cautioning against a selective application of the law.

According to him, no Ghanaian should disenfranchised because of where he or she is living.

He took the opportunity to commend the leadership of the Ghana Union, UK and Ireland on the occasion of their 40th anniversary, noting that remittances from Ghanaians living abroad amounted to $3.8 Billion in 2018.

While appreciating the significant contribution of Ghanaians abroad to the economic development of Ghana, Mr. Mahama also noted the problem of brain drain on the resources of Ghana. A lot of businesses in Ghana, as he observed, were incubated abroad and later realised in Ghana.

The NDC flagbearer reminded the audience about the benefit of inward investment, noting that Ghana must walk the talk of home-coming events by making sure they yield positive outcomes for the country’s development.

On corruption, President Mahama called for the fight to be intensified, decrying the demoralising effect of corruption and poor work ethic on potential investors.

He also spoke in favour of Ghanaian businesses saying, “we must create business opportunities for Ghanaians irrespective of political affiliation”, encouraging the need to intensify the uptake of technology particularly in the use of mobile telecommunication for commercial transactions.

Other issues which the former president spoke about include the rising spectre of the far right in the west and its effect on migration of the youth who take many risks in seeking greener pastures abroad.

In an upbeat tone he declared, “I’m motivated to dream and look at the future of Ghana with hope. I have always believed in a united Ghana. Ghanaians are best placed to develop Ghana. Nobody, but ourselves, can do it.”

By: Rainbowradiooline.com

