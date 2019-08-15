I’m winning 2020 election with my one district 5 factories policy-Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo has expressed strong optimism of winning the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Akpaloo told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he will win the 2020 presidential race with a landslide victory.

He cautioned Ghanaians to reject former President John Dramani Mahama because ‘’a return of Mahama will be a disaster’’.

He said ‘’former President Mahama collapsed businesses, he took Ghanaians through hell, corruption, mismanagement and incompetence were the key elements of his administration. The hardship Ghanaians are experiencing today was as a result of Mahama’s incompetence.’’

He further slammed Mahama for expressing interest in returning as president stressing on the point that, ‘’my claims that Mahama’s return is a disaster is my campaign. I am not campaigning for Nana Addo. I am interested in the presidential seat and so I am campaigning for myself.’’

He has promised to increase the one-district-one-factory promised by Nana Addo to five factories per district.

Under the planting for food and jobs, the aspirant wants to commercialise farming, construct 10 poultry farms each in a district to create jobs for the unemployed youth.

”Every district will have 10 poultry farms to help us produce more to substitute the import and also export to neighbouring countries.”

Every village in Ghana he added will have a dam compared to Nana Addo’s one village one policy in the three Northern regions.

He would also pump in more money to make the implementation of the free senior high better.

Despite warnings for Ghana to move away from borrowing, the aspiring p-resident said ‘’I will borrow more money to expand the economy because there is nothing wrong with borrow. When you borrow money to build factories, there is nothing wrong with.

He rubbished claims that he has supported President Akufo-Addo and had no intention to contest.

‘’I will contest the 2020 presidential; race, I will be on the ballot and win. I believe in some of the policies of Nana Addo. Opposition does not mean you should oppose everything by a government. You only criticise where necessary. It is witchcraft that will make you oppose everything by a government as an opposition party.’’

He quizzed ‘’would you vote for Mahama in the 2020 election? Why should you ignore me and vote for incompetent Mahama. He collapsed companies with the dumsor under his watch. Why should you even vote for one who said he was a dead goat. He took Ghanaians for granted.’’

He also promised to establish a $10 million job funds to cut down the unemployment rate.

”Any university graduate with an intention to establish a business can apply for5 a loan from the fund to establish their business,” he said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

