‘I’m ready to collaborate with Sarkodie on a song’-Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has expressed his readiness to collaborate with Sarkodie on a song.

The award-winning artiste was responding to a question he was asked by Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Shatta Wale noted that he does not hate Sarkodie as speculated a section of the public.

He said he loves Sarkodie as a human being but does not hate him.

To him, collaborating with Sarkodie would be the ”most simplest” thing for him to do.

”That is my business. When it comes to music, I am ready to record with Sarkodie now if he is ready to do business.”

When asked if the love between them would not be seen again he said ”I won’t say I hate Sarkodie. I love him, but when there is a problem we should just solve it. People are taking it differently that I hate Sarkodie. He is my brother, and I love him as a human being, I can’t hate anything about him. We all have flaws, but when blunder against your brother, you must have the courage to apologise.”

He said ”when you commit any wrong you must apologise. You do not have to make me look bad in the eyes of the public, and you look good. I don’t necessarily need an apology from him, but he should be bold and accept he made a mistake. ”

He declared on the show that the music industry cannot do without him, but whenever he makes such a comment, he is tagged as proud.

He said ”I am the musician the industry needs. Without me, there is no industry.”

Shatta Wale disputed claims he likes beefing artistes to stay relevant.

According to him, he is more experienced than the artistes he is compared to.

”When I came out as Bandana, Sarkodie was not out. When I was Bandana, Stonebwoy was not out. Apart from Samini, I don’t have any artiste who is more experienced than me.”

Shatta Wale said he came out as an artiste on a rough road as compared to the current musicians who have had it on a silver platter.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

