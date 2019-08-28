Entertainment

I’m not dating Bella Mundi, stop the rumours-Joe Mettle

Joseph Oscar Mettle better known by his stage name Joe Mettle, has expressed shock when he was confronted with the rumour of him dating Bella Mundi.

The award-winning gospel musician was shocked when the host of the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm-Sokoohemaa Kukua- confronted him with the yes or no question on whether he was dating the media personality.

The musician wondered why Ghanaians would be trumpeting such falsehood about him.

“Eiii why are you trying to find trouble for me? Why should people be trumpeting such falsehood? I am not dating Bella Mundi.

He has also debunked rumours that he was preparing to marry this year.

Joe Mettle said although there were plans for him to marry, it was not this year.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

