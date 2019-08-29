I’m being vilified for nothing-Suspended PPA Boss

Suspended Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. A.B Adjei has bitterly stated that he is unnecessarily being vilified by Ghanaians over unsubstantiated claims of corruption levelled against him.

Speaking for the first time after the release if the ‘Contracts for Sale’ documentary, the suspended CEO said “The public is simply speaking words of untruth. I regret the way I am being crucified for doing nothing.”

He made the comments in an arrangement with the media after honouring an invitation by the Special Prosecutor today (Thursday).

The embattled CEO was interrogated by investigators at the Office of the Special Prosecutor for cerebral hours.

questioned Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei today [Thursday].

He arrived at the office around 10 am following an invitation to him by the office.

The office is investigating Mr. Adjenim Adjei over allegations of illegally selling government contracts.

He was recently suspended by President Akufo-Addo.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

