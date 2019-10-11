ILAPI cautions gov’t over potential fraud in Sinohydro deal

Founding President of a policy think tank, Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation, Peter Bismark Kwofie has challenged the government to disclose the agent in the $2Billion Sinohydro.

The institute is demanding answers as to who is the local agent of the Sinohydro in Ghana to the $2 billion because it suspects fraud.

It is the argument of ILAPI that they suspect fraud in the deal hence the need for us to tread cautiously.

“We should be careful because I suspect Fraud may have been detected in the contract which the Chinese government may be considering to abjure. It may be the delay of $2 billion to Ghana. Sinohydro do not want to find itself in another fraud as the one in Congo in 2014. It is imperative to disclose the agent in the deal.”

ILAPI is further alleging that “the local agent in Ghana could receive over $14 million for its consultancy work. Eg. Sinohydro paid $6.9 million to a local consulting firm as a success fee after it won a contract to build a $172.6 million Felou hydroelectric plant on the Senegal River in Mali.”

The ILAPI boss indicated that Sinohydro paid some $10 million to a transport and consulting company controlled by a Botswana legislator said to be well-connected to Harare political heavyweights on a $533-million Kariba South hydropower project in Zimbabwe.

He has therefore asked government to disclose to Ghanaians how much Sinohydro paid to the local consulting firm when building the $622 Million Bui Dam.

