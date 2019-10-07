General News

I’II sue BBC for defamation-Prof. Gyampo roars over sex for grades expose

0

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Yaw Gyampo has threatened to sue the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over its latest ‘Sex for Grades’ exposé.

Prof. Gyampo, who is also the head of the European Studies at the university was seen and heard in the BBC documentary, which mentions him as one of the lecturers who offer grades to students in exchange for sex.

In excerpts of the video released on BBC Somalia’s Facebook page, Professor Gyampo allegedly persuaded the reporter to meet him at the mall where he was caught on camera making “numerous inappropriate demands.”

You might also like..

CSE: God bless Nana Addo for his assurance-Ghanaians

‘Ghanaian MPs are ignorant & prisoners of…

However, speaking in an interview with Accra based Citi FM, the lecturer rubbished the allegations saying: “I didn’t see anything like that [in the video], and I have not done anything like that…in my initial response to the BBC I said I would leave the matter to God and their conscience…but…this is a clear case of defamation and have spoken to my lawyers.’’

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

CSE: God bless Nana Addo for his assurance-Ghanaians

General News

‘Ghanaian MPs are ignorant & prisoners of events’-Expert

General News

NPP deceived Ghanaians to win political power-Alex Mould

General News

President Akufo-Addo on a two-day visit to Bono Region

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: