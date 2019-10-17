Entertainment

I’II soon tie the knot-Kofi Kinaata

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata has hinted of plans to tie the knot soon.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said he will get married soon.

When asked if he was dating he answered in the affirmative saying, ”I have a serious fiancee, and very soon, I will tie the knot”.

Kofi Kinaata has successfully released his latest hit track ‘THINGS FALL APART’.

The song is already enjoying massive airplay on top morning shows and radio programmes across the country.

The song was released After he successfully released ‘ADAM AND EVE’, another hit track.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

