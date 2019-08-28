I’II put in money to get Muntaka retained as a candidate but get him out of Parl in 2020-Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako has promised to ensure that Muntaka Mubarak will win the primaries in the Asawase constituency.

He said he has interest in that primaries because if he (Muntaka) wins, it will make it easier for the NPP to win the seat in 2020.

Contrary to claims that the seat was a safe seat for the NDC, he said the NPP has put in place measures to snatch the seat from the NDC and one of such is to sponsor the primaries to get delegates to vote massively for Muntaka so the NPP will win in 2020.

“I have an interest in the NDC primaries. I will make sure Muntaka wins the seat at all cost. Whatever it will take for me to make him win, I will do it. This ensures that the NPP wins the seat in 2020. The claims that he (Muntaka) is the favourite of the constituents is false. I will make him lose the seat in 2020,” he told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He said, “I have an interest in the primaries of the NDC. We started with their national executive elections and we have now extended it to the primaries to get weak candidates elected to make the NPP win a majority of the seats in parliament.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

