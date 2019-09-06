I’II gladly serve God as a Pastor when he calls me-Tinny

Ghanaian Rapper, Nii Addo Quaynor, better known by his stage name Tinny, has disclosed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he is ever ready to be in cleric when the divine call comes from God.

In an interview with the host of Highlife Paradise, Fiifi Pratt, the celebrated musician and rapper said he would waste no time should God call him to serve him in his vineyard.

Tinny said he would be happy and willing to serve God because no one on earth has regretted obeying the call of God.

The call to serve God as a pastor or a reverend is one that brings happiness to the individual so I would be willing to heed to God’s call when the time comes, he proudly stated.

‘’Musicians who have become pastors are doing well and so if I receive that call, I will gladly accept this call,’’ he added.

However, the musician says he would be grateful to enjoy more life on earth but would no say should God call him to eternal rest.

He expressed gratitude to God because he was not lacking.

Tinny said his musical career was on course and was preparing to launch his latest song titled ‘Kojo Besia’.

When asked the rationale behind the son he said, if you are a man who behaves or thinks like a woman, then you are a ‘Kojo Besia’ because must be ugly and have a fearful face’’.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

