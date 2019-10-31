Politics

I’II gladly join NDC should Mahama chose a running mate-Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)< lawyer Obiri Boahen says he will resign from the party should former President John Dramani Mahama chose his running mate before the year ends.

He said it has become extremely difficult for the NDC led by John Dramani Mahama to chose a running mate because no one is willing to partner him as candidate for 2020.

The NPP he said is only interested in transforming the lives of Ghanaians and not the next general elections.

Lawyer Boahen said the NDC has lost its relevance and no longer attarctive.

You might also like..

LPG will give children & unemployed monthly…

I’ve learnt useful lessons after my defeat-Mahama

”You cannot even chose a running mate as a party. I am daring John Mahama to chose a running mate and I will gladly join the NDC,” he added.

”John Mahama is a like a braggart who is trying to woo a lady. He is not considered as one of Ghana’s finest politicians. He is incompetent,” he suggested.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Politics

LPG will give children & unemployed monthly allowance-Director of Elections

General News

I’ve learnt useful lessons after my defeat-Mahama

Politics

There’s evidence of govt’s training thugs to destabilise 2020 polls-NDC

General News

NDC will construct 100 Senior High Schools in first 90-Days-Nketiah

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: