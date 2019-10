Disqualified candidate in the upcoming Ghana Football Association’s presidential race, Mr. Wilfred Osei Palmer has rubbished the grounds on which he was axed from the contest.

He has therefore hinted of his resolve to file an appeal in some few days.

The former GFA Executive Committee member was the only aspirant who was disqualified from the race after the Vetting Committee sittings between September 26-October 1.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook