IGP visits families of kidnapped girls

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has arrived has visited families of the kidnapped girls in Takoradi.

His visit is coming a day before a team of experts are expected to arrive in Takoradi for the DNA test to determine the identities of the human remains found by the police.

He assured the families the police was working tirelessly on the matter hence the need for the families to trust in the service.

Police investigators today Aug 6, 2019 discovered a fourth set of human remains in a well at Nkroful new site at Takoradi.

The remains were discovered at an uncompleted building where Samuel Willis Udutoek was re- arrested in connection with missing persons and later convicted for unlawful escape.

Investigations are underway to establish the identity of the remains while Police continue with all angles of the ongoing investigation.

The kidnapped girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen on December 21, 2018, 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on August 17, 2018, and 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen on December 4, 2018.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

