IGP orders probe into conduct of police officers related to Budumburan shooting
The Acting Inspector
General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has directed the Professional
Standards Bureau (PPSB) and the Police Intelligence Department (PID) to
investigate reports concerning conduct of Police Officers related to the
shooting incident a Budumburan, leading to the death of two police officers, a
statement from the Police Administration has announced.
The Director Generals
of the PPSB and PID are expected to present their report to the Acting IGP in
three weeks.
The Police has therefore
urged the public especially the media, to remain circumspect in their
commentary and channel any relevant information to the police to assist in
their investigations.
Meanwhile, persons with
information related to the murder of the officers have been asked to report to
the nearest police station o0r call the police emergency toll free numbers 191
and 18555.
Persons with credible information can also send them to the police via email through hp.pro@police.gov.gh/padphotopol@gmail.com, the statement added.
The prime suspect in the murder of the two Kasoa police officers, Eric Kojo Duah, has reportedly indicated in a statement it was a policeman who helped him to escape and hide in Adenta the same policeman asked him to put a plaster on his face as to disguise himself.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal