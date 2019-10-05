If you want a Prez who is a promoter of LGBT, go to Mahama-NPP Man

A member of the communication and research team if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (popularly known as Nana Kay) has taken the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the cleaners for claiming that President Akufo-Addo is a promoter of gay rights.

The NPP communicator said it would be unwise and irresponsible for the NDC to make such claims.

Nana Kay maintained the president will never do something against the cultural and moral values of Ghanaians.

He was reacting to the position taken by the opposition on the Comprehensive Sexuality Education which has sparked controversies in the country.

The Minority in parliament has accused President Akufo-Addo of promoting homosexuality and wants to use the CSE to promote that agenda.

However, Nana Kay has rubbished the claims insisting that the president will never support such acts.

He also posited that former President John Dramani Mahama should be the one Ghanaians should attacking because he is a firm promoter and believer of gay rights.

He said the former president’s support gay activities drew the attention of gay lobbyists including Andrew Solomon who sponsored his first book, my first coup d’etat.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to respond to the issue.

The Information minister took to Twitter to announce the event but did not state the day.

“President @NAkufoAddo will this wknd address faith-based organizations on the fears that pro LGBTQ teachings will soon find expression in Ghana’s schools. He will bring clarity on the govts position on the matter.”

