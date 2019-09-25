I wonder why corruption is still high in a Christian country like Ghana-Australian Ambassador
The Australian Ambassador to Ghana, Andrews
Barnes says he does not understand why a religious country like Ghana would
still be faced with issues of corruption.
He said it beats his imagination that
corruption was high in Ghana despite the Christian nature of citizens.
Delivering a solidarity message at the
launch of Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition’s Strategic Plan on corruption, the
Ambassador said it was important for every stakeholder to join in the fight
against corruption.
He said the canker of corruption widely
discussed in the country as compared to some 15 years back, was a great
achievement.
The act of corruption he said undermines
the rule of law, increases poverty, siphons economic growth, debase democracy
and waste government finances.
He commended GACC for its contribution in
advocating against corruption.
He urged them to maintain the fight against
corruption.
He said Australia has put in measures
strong regulations against corruption in the building of the capacity of their
workforce to respond to the canker.
He indicated the Australian government was
following keenly with interest how the Special Prosecutor will deal with
suspected corruption cases.
He
said the Australian government hopes there would be progress made and persons suspected
to be corrupt prosecuted.
To
him, corruption was not only illegal but also demurral.
The NPP administration he said highlighted
corruption as one of their key priorities and must stick to that promise.
He commended the government for the passage of the Right to Information Bill stressing it will enhance transparency, good governance and deepen trust.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal