I wonder why corruption is still high in a Christian country like Ghana-Australian Ambassador

The Australian Ambassador to Ghana, Andrews

Barnes says he does not understand why a religious country like Ghana would

still be faced with issues of corruption.

He said it beats his imagination that

corruption was high in Ghana despite the Christian nature of citizens.

Delivering a solidarity message at the

launch of Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition’s Strategic Plan on corruption, the

Ambassador said it was important for every stakeholder to join in the fight

against corruption.

He said the canker of corruption widely

discussed in the country as compared to some 15 years back, was a great

achievement.

The act of corruption he said undermines

the rule of law, increases poverty, siphons economic growth, debase democracy

and waste government finances.

He commended GACC for its contribution in

advocating against corruption.

He urged them to maintain the fight against

corruption.

He said Australia has put in measures

strong regulations against corruption in the building of the capacity of their

workforce to respond to the canker.

He indicated the Australian government was

following keenly with interest how the Special Prosecutor will deal with

suspected corruption cases.

He

said the Australian government hopes there would be progress made and persons suspected

to be corrupt prosecuted.

To

him, corruption was not only illegal but also demurral.

The NPP administration he said highlighted

corruption as one of their key priorities and must stick to that promise.

He commended the government for the passage of the Right to Information Bill stressing it will enhance transparency, good governance and deepen trust.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

