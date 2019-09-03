I will construct a bridge over River Oti – Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama, the
flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has indicated his
willingness to construct a bridge over River Oti if voted back to power in
2020.
He said a feasibility study was done prior to the 2016
elections, but his government lost power and so he could not execute the
project, adding that, he would fix the bridge to facilitate transportation in
the Oti Region.
The former President said this during his tour of some
districts and municipalities in the Region.
Mr Mahama, who was addressing hundreds of NDC
supporters, also promised to build an ultra-modern market at Dambai, befitting
the status of a regional capital.
He later presented two vehicles to the Oti Regional
Executive of the NDC to facilitate the party’s activities and inaugurated a
council of elders of the Party as well as the finance and political committees
of the Party in Oti.
The rest are; research, communication, security,
social welfare, conflict resolution, Zongo Caucus, youth wing, and women wing
committees.
Mr Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the Party,
called for unity in the Party and urged all unsuccessful parliamentary
candidate aspirants and the parliamentary candidate to dissolve all camps and
work together for victory in 2020.
Source: GNA