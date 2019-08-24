I was not expecting to lose but…Oye Lithur

Former gender minister under the Mahama regime, lawyer Oye Lithur has lost the bid to represent the party in the Adentan constituency but she says she least expected a defeat.

Nana Oye Lithur who polled 558 lost to Mr Adamu Ramadan who polled 730 votes. One vote was rejected.

Reacting to her defat with the media she did not expect her defat and she was still reflecting on the defeat.

She thanked adding she and her campaign team did their best.

According to her, she engaged with the delegates and electorates and was sure of victory.

‘’We engaged with the delegates, the delegates have spoken, democracy has won and I congratulate Adamu Ramadan for a good fight.

The politician said she will do an introspection to examined what caused her defeat.

She has pledged her full support for the campaign of the winner ‘’because it is all about NDC and is all about victory 2020 for the NDC. We musts win the seat.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

