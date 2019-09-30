I took back my cars because NPP delegates failed to fulfil their part of agreement-Odoom
The defeated
parliamentary candidate aspirant in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency in the
New Patriotic Party (NPP), parliamentary primaries, Elisha Debrah Odoom has
said his failure to hand over the cars to the constituency was influenced by
his defeat.
According to him, he had an agreement with the party he would only hand only
hand over the cars after winning the parliamentary primary.
Read Below his full statement
PRESS STATEMENT TO CLARIFY THE REPORTED CAR
GIFTS IN THE NPP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS OF THE AJUMAKO-ENYAN-ESSIAM
CONSTITUENCY
We write to unequivocally deny the allegation that we distributed cars to
delegates at the just ended parliamentary elections at the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam
Constituency. Right from the beginning, the import of our campaign was to build
on resourcing the party through the electoral areas in the constituency. In the
light of this we proposed “one electoral, one
business model”. For business we meant cornmills, plastic chairs, mattresses
and canopies for hiring, tricycles, cocoa spraying machines, taxis and other
economic viable ventures that are indigenous to their localities, because I was
exposed to the reality of the potentials of the people in the constituency,
especially, the youth to be very productive and the fact that they lacked the
capital, network and opportunity to connect to facilities and resources.
The idea was to help the party to become
economically independent at the grassroot. Again, to cause the party to be
highly attractive in the constituency ahead of election 2020. It is worth
mentioning that polling station executives have been complaining about neglect
after every election in the constituency. Hence, our aim to resource and set
them up.
In as much as we desired to lead the party in the
constituency to wrestle power from the NDC, there was the need to see the
polling station executives being economically independent. To this end, a
special arrangement was made with a cardealership to procure ten small cars to
be used as taxis to the benefit of all-party members and not just delegates in
the nine (9) zones of the constituency. This special arrangement was
“work-and-pay” kind as done in the normal scheme of things. The release and
presentation of the cars was conditioned on the success of our candidature and
as we speak now the cars have been sent back because having lost the election,
we will not have the leverage to guarantee compliance of the payments schedule
as agreed with the car-dealer.
Therefore, no delegate has been given a car as
being reported in the media. And it is unfortunate that innovation has received
a negative reportage. That notwithstanding, we are still committed to
supporting the party to deliver on the “one electoral area, one business”
proposal as mentioned in our campaign.
Faithfully,
Elisha Debrah Odoom