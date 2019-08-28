I spoke in my personal capacity when I said ‘NPP meddled’ in primaries of NDC-Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi says his claims that the party meddled in the parliamentary primaries was on a personal level.



According to him, he as an individual has an interest in the primaries of the NDC because he wants them to choose the weakest candidates so he would be able to use that as an avenue to present stronger candidates from the NPP to win the majority of the seats in 2020.



He confessed the party contributed to the defeat of the 9 sitting MPs in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Singling out Ras Mubarak, who lost his bid to represent the NDC in Kumbungu come 2020, Chairman Wontumi said the NPP pushed in resources to have him removed from parliament because he was a threat to the ruling party in parliament.

Ras Mubarak had raised concerns over the issue of vote-buying at the primaries.

“As a country, we have to rethink the way we want our politics to go forward. We have seen levels of vote-buying and particularly in the Kumbungu election.”

“Interestingly I have even reported and complained to the BNI to look into the possibility of money laundering. Officially, I have reported to the BNI to look at how people could just share money like crazy so to speak just three days ago”, he had said.

“It was part of our storages, we could not have met all the delegates but we managed to use an individual to meet all the other delegates. Ras Mubarak was only making noise but he showed him a bit if our strategy. Prior to their national polls, we told them we (NPP) had identified some persons we wanted to use to champion our agenda. It is part of political strategy. I can not disclose all the strategies but we contributed to Ras Mubarak’s defeat.”

He said in politics, you must identify the weakness of your opponents and find ways to use it against them.



But the party through its Communications Director, Mr. Buaben Asamoa said the party did not meddle in the affairs of the primaries.



“As far as the New Patriotic Party at the national level is concerned, there is no such thing. We don’t have any such interest in any manipulation or otherwise.”

“If there is any evidence of anything, ideally, the first point of call for the media will be for Mr. Wontumi if he has any evidence of the national party doing anything of the sort. There is nothing for the party to investigate because we haven’t set out on any such adventure.”

Reacting to the comments by the party, Chairman Wontumi said he spoke in his personal capacity, and not officially for the party.





‘’I have an interest in the NDC ‘s primaries. I want them to elect the weakest candidates so we will have the opportunity as a party to win the majority of the seats in 2020. We have used our strategies to influence their elections from the polling station level to the national level and now the primaries are the next,’’ he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

